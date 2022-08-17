Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.92.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

