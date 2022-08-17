Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,429,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $482.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

