Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 4,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,151. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

