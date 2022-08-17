Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Check-Cap Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 4,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,151. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
