Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMBGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Chemomab Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

