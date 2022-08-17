Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,135,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,884 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $673,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 613,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 41,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

CVX stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.06. 146,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.82. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

