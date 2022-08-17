Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191,924 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chevron worth $322,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.42. 162,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,723,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $311.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

