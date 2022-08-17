Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316. The company has a market cap of $25.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of -0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

