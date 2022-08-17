Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Up 7.0% in July

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 10,100,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 1.1 %

CHS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,471. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $873.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

