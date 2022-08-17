Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. 27,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,766. The firm has a market cap of $608.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Children’s Place by 42.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 13.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

