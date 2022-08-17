Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

