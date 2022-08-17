Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 454 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.83 and a 200 day moving average of $370.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

