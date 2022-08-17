Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.