Childress Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 80,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $79.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

