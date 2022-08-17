Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,304,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after acquiring an additional 807,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

