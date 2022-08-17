Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

