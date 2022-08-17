Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 85.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $204.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day moving average is $218.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

