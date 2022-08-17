Childress Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $308.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.28 and its 200 day moving average is $303.75. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

