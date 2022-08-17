China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,394. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Online Education Group

About China Online Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

