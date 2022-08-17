China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE COE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,394. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
