Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.46) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.32). The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KDNY. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of KDNY opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.03. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,676.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

