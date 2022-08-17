Chonk (CHONK) Price Tops $1.81

Chonk (CHONK) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $70,612.67 and approximately $251.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00007749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,366.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance.

Chonk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

