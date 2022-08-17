Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.96 and a 1 year high of C$4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. The stock has a market cap of C$629.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.75.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.