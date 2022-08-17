Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

