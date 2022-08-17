CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 907,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,057 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CI Financial by 376.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,357,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 597.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 962,392 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in CI Financial by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 847,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 773,239 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

CI Financial Price Performance

CI Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of CI Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. CI Financial has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

