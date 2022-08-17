Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 678.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 41,895 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

