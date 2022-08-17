CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,000,000.00 in Stock

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,162. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,742,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $18,087,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $16,947,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $16,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.