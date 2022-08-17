CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,000,000.00 in Stock

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:CINC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,162. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,742,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $18,087,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $16,947,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $16,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
