CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment
In related news, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at $360,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at $360,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $91,129 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $7,358,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $5,546,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Trading Up 2.1 %
CION Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
See Also
