CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In related news, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at $360,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $91,129 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $7,358,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $5,546,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Trading Up 2.1 %

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of CION stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $591.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

