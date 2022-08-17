Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.74. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 409 shares traded.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 230.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

