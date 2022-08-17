Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. 26,092,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,371,391. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,414 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

