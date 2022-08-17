Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

