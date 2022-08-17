Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 298,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,524,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

