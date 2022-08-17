Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CIZN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Citizens by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

