Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.91

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $3.96. Citizens shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 21,637 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Citizens

In related news, CEO Gerald W. Shields bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,294.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gerald W. Shields bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,294.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Keith Morgan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIA. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 700,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 99,706 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.