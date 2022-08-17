Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.91

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $3.96. Citizens shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 21,637 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Citizens Trading Down 3.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.17.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Citizens
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIA. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 700,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 99,706 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIA)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.