City Developments Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

City Developments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDEVY opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. City Developments has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.