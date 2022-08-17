Civic Market Cap Tops $179.44 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Civic has a total market cap of $179.44 million and $32.60 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Civic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,439.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070519 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | BitcoinTalk | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

