Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $195.91. 15,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

