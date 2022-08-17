Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,444 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 59.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,341. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $145.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average is $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

