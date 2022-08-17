Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. 29,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,387. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

