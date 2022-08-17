Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

