Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Invests $271,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.59.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

