Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Invests $271,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.
Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.59.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.