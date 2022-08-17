Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

