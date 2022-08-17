Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.4% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 61,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

