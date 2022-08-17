Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 33,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 1.7% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 118,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,878,475. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.