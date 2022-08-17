Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up to $28.57

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.57, but opened at $29.74. Clarus shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 7,030 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Clarus Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Clarus

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

