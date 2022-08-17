CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Update

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CleanSpark Trading Down 6.5 %

CleanSpark stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 4.42. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CleanSpark Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

