Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 2.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. 59,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

