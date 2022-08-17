Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GLV stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.