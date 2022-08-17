Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLV stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.