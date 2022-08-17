CNA Financial Corp Buys Shares of 7,550 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 166,566.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion purchased 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.42. 6,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.11. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.70.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

