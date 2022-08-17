CNA Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.17 and its 200 day moving average is $252.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.