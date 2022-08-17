CNA Financial Corp Grows Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,073 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for about 3.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBP. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after buying an additional 944,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $986,000.

NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 21,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

