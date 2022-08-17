CNA Financial Corp Has $1.02 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,953. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

